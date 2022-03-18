JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JOAN. Barclays reduced their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.
NASDAQ JOAN opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. JOANN has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in JOANN by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About JOANN (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOANN (JOAN)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.