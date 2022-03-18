JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JOAN. Barclays reduced their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. JOANN has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in JOANN by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

