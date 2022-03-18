Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Issuer Direct stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.37 million, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $33.06.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,624,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

