Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Buzzi Unicem from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS BZZUF opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

