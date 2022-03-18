Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $270.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 112,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45,882 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 482,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 439,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,990,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 405,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

