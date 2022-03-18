Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of BH.A opened at $769.70 on Wednesday. Biglari has a 1 year low of $250.50 and a 1 year high of $674.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $667.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $739.49.
Biglari Company Profile (Get Rating)
