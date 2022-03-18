DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NYSE DBRG opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.88. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

