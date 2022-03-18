DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
NYSE DBRG opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.88. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $8.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.
DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.
