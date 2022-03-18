Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Myomo stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Myomo has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MYO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Myomo by 91,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Myomo by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Myomo by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

