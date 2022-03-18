Wealth Architects LLC Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

NYSE TSM opened at $106.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $97.62 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $552.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

