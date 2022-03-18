American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,223 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of American Express by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $186.97 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $135.13 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day moving average of $172.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

