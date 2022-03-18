Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 129.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 41.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $132.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

