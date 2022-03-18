Salvus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $195.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $163.41 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.30.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several analysts recently commented on DEO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $954.62.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

