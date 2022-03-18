Salvus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,405,000 after buying an additional 712,369 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 285.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 567,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 420,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 33.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,395,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,255,000 after buying an additional 350,276 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,274,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,887,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $27.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

