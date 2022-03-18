Salvus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $566.68 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $553.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $618.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 497.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total value of $3,842,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

