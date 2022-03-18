ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

RNW has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.42.

RNW stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $8,329,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $2,418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReNew Energy Global (Get Rating)

