SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sharon P. Nadeau Sells 413 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SEAS opened at $66.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.90. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.20.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

