Gary L. Crocker Buys 5,000 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ MACK opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.97.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
