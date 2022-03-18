Gary L. Crocker Buys 5,000 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MACK opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.97.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

