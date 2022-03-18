Insider Selling: SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $24,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Renee Gaeta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Renee Gaeta sold 2,000 shares of SeaSpine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $24,120.00.

SPNE stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $420.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after buying an additional 75,894 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after buying an additional 293,649 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 774,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 762,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 47,518 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaSpine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

