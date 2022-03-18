Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,052.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 456,612 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 388,920 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,615,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 203,909 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

