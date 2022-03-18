Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.95. 83,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,323,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -943.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $138,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $223,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,992 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

