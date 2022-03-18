Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,201 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of SNV stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.