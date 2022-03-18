Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider Sells 30,504 Shares

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $142.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

