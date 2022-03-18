The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

