New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,664,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,057,000 after acquiring an additional 174,885 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 881,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,728,000 after acquiring an additional 132,481 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 623.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 107,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

