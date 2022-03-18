New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $259.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.94. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.61 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

