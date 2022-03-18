Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $125.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Coupa Software to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.95.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.70. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,118,000 after acquiring an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after acquiring an additional 565,995 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,499,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,980,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $156,922,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

