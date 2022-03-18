Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,100 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 3,323,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,822.8 days.
Shares of Learning Technologies Group stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. Learning Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.12.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 210 ($2.73) to GBX 180 ($2.34) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.
