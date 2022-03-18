Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives $49.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Inogen by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Inogen by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.47. Inogen has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inogen will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

