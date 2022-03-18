Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives $18.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

VRCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $231.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.98. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 117,442 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

