IAM Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

