Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives $18.05 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.05.

Several brokerages have commented on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,136,363 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after buying an additional 1,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,089,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 568,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 618,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 546,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 429.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 541,712 shares during the last quarter.

About Mersana Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.