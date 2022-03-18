Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Phreesia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $76.10.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at $6,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

