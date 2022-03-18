Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of SEEL opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $93.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 218.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 128.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 492.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

