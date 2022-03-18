DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Price Target Cut to $2.40 by Analysts at Citigroup

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $3.60 to $2.40 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOYU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.23.

Get DouYu International alerts:

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $1.98 on Thursday. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. DouYu International’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 4,159,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 2,111.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 3,442,549 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 99.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 1,606,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after buying an additional 1,487,014 shares during the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.