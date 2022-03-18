Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Upgraded to Market Perform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Whitbread from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($46.81) to GBX 4,000 ($52.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,000.00.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

