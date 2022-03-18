Apexium Financial LP Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Apexium Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up 0.7% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 130,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after buying an additional 85,890 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 646,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,037,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 236.4% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $338.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.38. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $288.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.