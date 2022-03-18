agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Lowered to $25.00 at SVB Leerink

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

AGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Get agilon health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. agilon health has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion and a PE ratio of -20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. On average, research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $153,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $588,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,848.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,868,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,391,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,024,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.