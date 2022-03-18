McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,418,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,705,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,141,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 651.9% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $56.88 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47.

