IAM Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 3.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period.

GSIE opened at $32.73 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52.

