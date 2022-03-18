Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 987 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 4.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Home Depot stock opened at $336.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $351.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.76 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

