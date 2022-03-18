Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,807 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $143.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.