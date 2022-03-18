Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12.

Get Golden Valley Bancshares alerts:

About Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank provides community banking services. Its services include personal and business banking and online solutions. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.