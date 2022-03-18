Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.74 ($70.04).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €48.65 ($53.46) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 71.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($65.91). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.83.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

