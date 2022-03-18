Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.82.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
