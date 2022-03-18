Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,093,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

