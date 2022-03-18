Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LON:MPAC opened at GBX 526.76 ($6.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £106.26 million and a P/E ratio of 25.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 519.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 537.62. Mpac Group has a 1 year low of GBX 188 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 665.40 ($8.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

