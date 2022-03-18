Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading Up 5.2%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$166.87 and last traded at C$165.29. Approximately 143,481 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 97,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$157.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIGI shares. Raymond James upgraded Colliers International Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$169.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$177.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$176.23.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

