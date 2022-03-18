StockNews.com Lowers Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTDR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Shares of MTDR opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

