Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,705.80% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. Equities analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,040,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,068,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,025,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 4,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,040,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,770 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

