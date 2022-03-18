Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) Short Interest Update

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 998,900 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 239.9% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

TWNT stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

