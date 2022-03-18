Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the second quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the third quarter worth $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 403.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 12.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Edap Tms stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Edap Tms Company Profile (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

