Insider Buying: MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) CAO Buys 55 Shares of Stock

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,149.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.94 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,052.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,351.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,757.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

